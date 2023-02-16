Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,038.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

Shares of LDI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

