Dakota Wealth Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $136.40 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

