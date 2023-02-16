Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $325.86.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,240 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,732. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

