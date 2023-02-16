Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

