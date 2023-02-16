Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 15,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

