Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DJCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Daily Journal Price Performance

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average is $273.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.84. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $336.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 140.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 298,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

