Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DJCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Daily Journal Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The stock has a market cap of $419.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.84. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $236.01 and a 52 week high of $336.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 140.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Featured Stories

