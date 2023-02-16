Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 353.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $55.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 86 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85.

Daifuku’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

