Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

