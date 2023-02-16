Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENW) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUENW – Get Rating) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Cuentas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.