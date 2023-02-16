CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) fell 23.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 892,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 712% from the average session volume of 109,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.53 million. Equities analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

