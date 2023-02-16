CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

CSX stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

