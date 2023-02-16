Crown Advisors Management Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,822,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 549,504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XBI traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 4,138,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,205. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

