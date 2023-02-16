Cronos Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and $33.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00080046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00024542 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

