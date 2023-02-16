Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

CROMF remained flat at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

