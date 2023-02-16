Critical Contrast: Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) versus Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) and Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Culture and Tencent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.40 $11.44 million N/A N/A Tencent $86.82 billion 5.34 $34.85 billion $2.78 17.43

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Tencent 32.16% 8.93% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oriental Culture and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent 1 2 2 0 2.20

Tencent has a consensus price target of $189.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.09%. Given Tencent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

Tencent beats Oriental Culture on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services. The company is also involved in the production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. n addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. Tencent Holdings Limited company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

