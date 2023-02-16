Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 805,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $511,879. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,968 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

