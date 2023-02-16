Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDI traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of 185.66 and a beta of 0.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $139.27 and a one year high of $175.80.

