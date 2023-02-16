Credit Suisse AG Has $90.53 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $90,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $190.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.03 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock worth $7,324,871. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

