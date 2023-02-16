CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.86

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.86 and traded as high as $121.78. CRA International shares last traded at $119.98, with a volume of 53,482 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a market cap of $878.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

About CRA International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

