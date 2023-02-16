CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.86

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.86 and traded as high as $121.78. CRA International shares last traded at $119.98, with a volume of 53,482 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. The company has a market cap of $878.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
