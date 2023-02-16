Cowen Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $70.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $36.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 122,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

