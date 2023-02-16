Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COUP. William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

