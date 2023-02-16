Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently -15.18%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

