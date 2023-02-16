Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 46.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 26,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

VLRS opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

