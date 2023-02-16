Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 252,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Shares of CCSI traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 53,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

