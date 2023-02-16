Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.29, but opened at $27.84. Confluent shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 901,272 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,435,843 shares of company stock worth $36,403,205. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Confluent Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Confluent by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

