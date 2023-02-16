Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Erica Schultz sold 90,579 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,312,481.87.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Erica Schultz sold 9,421 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $235,525.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

