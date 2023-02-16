Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Price Performance

CNDT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Conduent has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

