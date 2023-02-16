Concordium Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

