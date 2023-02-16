Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $70,916.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,170.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,826 shares of company stock worth $269,008 over the last ninety days. 11.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNCE. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 1,187,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

