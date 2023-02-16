Compound Price Tops $52.65 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Compound has a market cap of $382.58 million and approximately $48.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $52.65 or 0.00211613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.95703806 USD and is up 6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $42,446,163.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

