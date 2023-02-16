Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.89. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4,324,441 shares changing hands.
The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.
Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Trading Up 41.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.