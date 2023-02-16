Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.89. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 4,324,441 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Up 41.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.