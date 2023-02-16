Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 2,397,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,497,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

