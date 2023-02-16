Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 2,137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Comba Telecom Systems
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comba Telecom Systems (COBJF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.