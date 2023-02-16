Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 2,137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of COBJF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

