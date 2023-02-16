Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Update

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Columbia Care Price Performance

CCHWF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 459,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Columbia Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

