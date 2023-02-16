CoinLoan One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,041.09 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for $7.86 or 0.00031508 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $20,041.09 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.