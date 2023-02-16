Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $74.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and have sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

