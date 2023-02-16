Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Cognex Trading Down 1.9 %

CGNX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 847,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,315. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $78,651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 211,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 204,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

