Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,013,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after buying an additional 2,909,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 6,050,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

