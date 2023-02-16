Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 2,025,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,159,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

