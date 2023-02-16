Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($30.35) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

