Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.71) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.81).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,075 ($25.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,621.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.73. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,476 ($30.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.05), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,435.94).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

