Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.