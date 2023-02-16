Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,097. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

