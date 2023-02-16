Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.