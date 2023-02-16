Clifford Walker Sells 1,339 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,339 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $112,623.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.1 %

POWI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 235,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $35,392,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.