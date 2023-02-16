Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 10,908,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3,306.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

