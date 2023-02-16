Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

