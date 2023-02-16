Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Citizens Stock Down 0.5 %
CIZN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 10,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Citizens has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.07.
Citizens Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
