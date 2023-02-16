Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CIZN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 10,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Citizens has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $171,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Citizens by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

