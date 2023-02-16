Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 25,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,144,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,083,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.