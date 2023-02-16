Citigroup Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

