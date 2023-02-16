Citigroup Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.
Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
